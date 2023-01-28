This beautiful animation is the best thing you'll see this weekend

If you watch anything this weekend, make it this stunning and emotional short film, which explores the trauma of isolation and bullying. Between Lines is an intense, beautiful watch in an illustrative animation style – and it will resonate with anyone that's ever felt on the outside.

Created by Sarah Beth Morgan and a team of 30 talented women, and produced by Hornet Studios, the film follows one female figure as she navigates her intense feelings. Then, out of the trauma blooms a sense of healing and connection. It's won a string of awards, and for good reason. See the film below, and if you feel inspired then head to our animation tools list to make your own work.

Morgan (opens in new tab)'s aim is to spread awareness of this trauma, and to let those going through the same thing know they're not alone.

“In 2005, I was a victim of schoolgirl bullying," says Morgan. "This experience has plagued me with trust issues, has exaggerated my perfectionism and people-pleasing qualities. Anyone can be subject to this type of bullying, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, class, or worldly location.

I want others out there to know they are not alone and to see their story validated through concrete visuals. I want to pierce the viewers of this film with deep-rooted, gut-wrenching empathy. And I want people who have experienced this trauma to know they are not alone."

For more beautiful design, check out The National Portrait Gallery's gorgeous new rebrand, which we think could be the rebrand of the year so far.

Read more: