HOT Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are the lowest prices you'll find

Black Friday is in full swing, and the great Nintendo Switch deals keep rolling in. Top of the pile is this super-value bundle deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing and three months Nintendo Switch online subscription – a bargain at just £209.99 on Amazon.

If that doesn't quite suit, head over to the Nintendo website, where you'll find a bunch of top Nintendo Switch bundle deals and Nintendo Switch Lite bundle offers.

Before you get too excited, don't expect massive discounts. All of the savings here are modest, however, money off these popular consoles is super-rare so it's worth snapping up these deals while they exist. At these prices, stocks don't last long so grab one before they're gone.

Top Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Best value Nintendo Switch Lite, Animal Crossing New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online (3 months): £209.99 at Amazon

This killer Black Friday deal from Amazon bundles a Nintendo Switch console in either coral or turquoise, with Animal Crossing and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. The console alone is £200 usually, so this is a fantastic deal. Hurry – these are selling fast!

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199 £189.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch only deal from Amazon is back - right now you can save 5% on the retail price of this popular console. That's the cheapest you'll find the Switch Lite right now. Available in coral, turquoise and grey. This offer never lasts long so be quick!

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + 64GB memory card: £256.97 £239.99 at Nintendo

Save £16.98: When it comes to bundle deals, this one offers incredible value for money. Get the Switch Lite console in either coral or or turquoise, with Animal Crossing, Nintendo Switch online for 3 months and a free memory card for almost £20 less than buying them all separately.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite & various game bundles: £244.98 £239 at Game.co.uk

Save £5.98: Another modest saving but still anything is better than nothing, right? Bundle deals include top games such as Super Mario 3D All Stars, Mario Kart 8 and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.





Top Nintendo Switch deals

Top deal Nintendo Switch + Just Dance 2021: £323.96 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £23: A top deal over at Amazon drops the price of a Nintendo Switch and popular game Just Dance to less than £300. With over 40 new songs to choose from, this is one offer that will keep you entertained – and moving – for hours.

Nintendo Switch bundles + 64GB memory card: From £279.99

Save £19.99: Right now, Nintendo is throwing in a free 64GB memory card, worth almost £20, with every Switch purchase. You can buy the console on its own, or choose from a number of bundle deals with popular games such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Super Mario.

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle: £324.98 £319 at Game.co.uk

Save £5.98: A modest saving but the best Switch deal going right now. Game has this saving on a number of bundle deals with games including Super Mario 3D, Pokemon Sword and Pikmin 3 Deluxe – all of which can be found here.

Nintendo Switch Lite & Official Nintendo Mario Beanie bundle: £209.99 £199.99 at Game.co.uk

Save £10: Get the brilliant Nintendo Switch Lite in grey, coral, yellow or turquoise with an official Nintendo beanie to keep your head warm this winter – all for under £200!



Get a FREE Nintendo Switch with Oppo handsets from EE

Treat yourself to a new phone and get a Nintendo Switch with this epic offer from EE. Simply choose the Oppo A72 or Find X2 Lite 5G on a 10GB or above plan and the console is yours for no extra cost.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch): £43.97 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £13: Get moving with your Nintendo Switch console for less with Just Dance 2021, which now has a cool 32% discount. With 40 new must-dance songs, you'll be busting moves like a pro in no time.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £44 £39.99 at Amazon

Save 9%: Not the biggest saving but Super Mario 3D All-Stars is one of the most popular games going, so any discount is better than nothing. Includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.View Deal

