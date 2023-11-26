I'm a Tech Reviews Editor, and I love this near-half price deal on the HP Envy x360

By Erlingur Einarsson
published

A great 2-in-1 with a bright OLED touchscreen for only £599? Please and thank you.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is one of the best convertible laptops we've tested on Creative Bloq in the last year (check my expert Rachael's review). And I've got some good news for deal-thirsty creatives in the UK, as Currys is offering almost half off the 15.6-inch model with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and the Intel Core i5 processor on board.

Now at only £599 at Currys, down from £1,099, I think it's one of the true bargains of this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Admittedly this is not the higher-specced version with 16GB of RAM (or 32GB if you want to go absolutely nuts), but this does everything you'll need - if what you need is general creative work, artworking, Photoshop and graphic design (so not 4K video editing) on a laptop you can also use for video-conferencing and as a very portable mini cinema (as the OLED touchscreen is sharp and gorgeously bright).

One small note: this offer does not ship with a stylus, but there are several affordable options on Currys' website to bundle in with this laptop.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch
Was: £1,099
Now: £599 at Currys
Save: £500

Overview: A portable 2-in-1 with a bright OLED touchscreen, the HP Envy x360 is a great convertible laptop for creatives. It can function as a traditional laptop and convert to tablet mode. Our expert used it for everything; writing articles, browsing the web, designing stickers, editing short videos and watching TV and movies, and loved it.

Key features: 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 15.6-inch FHD OLED touchscreen | Plenty of ports | Intel Core i5 processor | 5MP webcam & Bang & Olufsen speakers

Price history: This spec has been retailing for between £899 and £1,099 for most of its life, and this is the lowest price I've seen for this particular model.

Price comparison: Amazon (closest available spec, slightly slower processor): £679.99 

Review: We reviewed a slightly more powerful but smaller-screened version, the 13.3-inch, 16GB RAM spec with an Intel Core i7 processor, but our expert Rachael Phillips gave it a glowing 4.5-star review, saying: "It’s a great choice for students and business professionals alike since you get the power of a laptop but the convenience of a tablet."

If you want to keep a keen eye on the best HP Envy x360 deal wherever you are in the world, just check the widget below:

Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

