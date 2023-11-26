I'm a Tech Reviews Editor, and I love this near-half price deal on the HP Envy x360

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is one of the best convertible laptops we've tested on Creative Bloq in the last year (check my expert Rachael's review). And I've got some good news for deal-thirsty creatives in the UK, as Currys is offering almost half off the 15.6-inch model with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and the Intel Core i5 processor on board.

Now at only £599 at Currys, down from £1,099, I think it's one of the true bargains of this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Admittedly this is not the higher-specced version with 16GB of RAM (or 32GB if you want to go absolutely nuts), but this does everything you'll need - if what you need is general creative work, artworking, Photoshop and graphic design (so not 4K video editing) on a laptop you can also use for video-conferencing and as a very portable mini cinema (as the OLED touchscreen is sharp and gorgeously bright).

One small note: this offer does not ship with a stylus, but there are several affordable options on Currys' website to bundle in with this laptop.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch

Was: £1,099

Now: £599 at Currys

Save: £500 Overview: A portable 2-in-1 with a bright OLED touchscreen, the HP Envy x360 is a great convertible laptop for creatives. It can function as a traditional laptop and convert to tablet mode. Our expert used it for everything; writing articles, browsing the web, designing stickers, editing short videos and watching TV and movies, and loved it. Key features: 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 15.6-inch FHD OLED touchscreen | Plenty of ports | Intel Core i5 processor | 5MP webcam & Bang & Olufsen speakers Price history: This spec has been retailing for between £899 and £1,099 for most of its life, and this is the lowest price I've seen for this particular model. Price comparison: Amazon (closest available spec, slightly slower processor): £679.99 Review: We reviewed a slightly more powerful but smaller-screened version, the 13.3-inch, 16GB RAM spec with an Intel Core i7 processor, but our expert Rachael Phillips gave it a glowing 4.5-star review, saying: "It’s a great choice for students and business professionals alike since you get the power of a laptop but the convenience of a tablet."

If you want to keep a keen eye on the best HP Envy x360 deal wherever you are in the world, just check the widget below: