I think we've found our favourite PS5 SSD deal this Black Friday

Have you ever considered upgrading your PS5 console's storage? As Black Friday quickly approaches, now is the perfect time as we see plenty of internal SSDs going on sale. The best deal we're seeing so far is from Best Buy, where the SeaGate Firecuda 1TB internal SSD in now only $249.99 $139.99 (opens in new tab), saving you an impressive $110.

So what is an internal SSD, and why would you need one? Unlike the older Playstation models, the PS5 only comes with one storage size option when you buy it. Now, 825GB can sound like a lot of space. But when you look at the most recent AAA releases, it's easy to see how quickly that modest storage space can be eaten up (Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarök is 84GB and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 requires 70GB+ just for the initial download). An internal SSD is an easy fix if you want a discreet upgrade to that storage space: simply open up your PS5 and install it with just a few easy steps.

The SeaGate Firecuda sits at a well-deserved top spot in our guide to the best SSD for PS5. This specific card has a capacity of 1TB to double your console storage and delivers powerful performance thanks to the in-built PCIe Gen4 technology. It also features Heatsink casing, meaning there's no risk of the card overheating when in the console.

And the savings don't end there. Black Friday means we're seeing some other fantastic deals from various retailers, including $100 off the Samsung 2TB 980 PRO at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and $50 off the WD_Black 1TB 980 SSD (opens in new tab) from Amazon. We list a few more of the best deals below including some top picks for our friends outside of the States. Alternatively, why not check out the best external hardrive for PS5?

The best Black Friday SSD deals: US

(opens in new tab) SeaGate Firecuda 530 (1TB): $249.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $110: Featuring Heatsink technology and easy installation, this powerful 1TB SSD is a great way to discreetly boost your PS5's storage. You can also save $65 on the 500GB capacity. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO (2TB): $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $100: With a whopping 2TB storage capacity, this 34% saving is definitely worthy of a spot in our best deals this Black Friday. And don't worry, this Samsung SSD also features Heatsink technology!

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK (1TB) SN850: $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: Western Digital are well renowned as one of the top brands for internal SSDs when it comes to value for money and great quality, and this SN850 is officially licensed by Playstation so you know you're in good hands.

The best Black Friday SSD deals: UK

(opens in new tab) SeaGate Firecuda 530 (1TB): £164.90 £139.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25: It's definitely not as impressive a saving as the US deal, but UK buyers can still bag 16% off the SeaGate Firecuda 530 SSD through Amazon in this Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850X (1TB): £150.99 £99.99 at WD

(opens in new tab)Save £50: UK buyers can also grab savings from Western Digital right now. There's currently £50 off the 1TB configuration or alternatively £110 off the 2TB option (opens in new tab) if you're looking for more space.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO (1TB): £179.99 £97.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £82: Argos currently have a few internal SSDs on sale including the Samsung 980 Pro. The high-end read and write speeds promises powerful performance and no lag when in your console.

Check out the best internal SSD deals wherever you're based below...

