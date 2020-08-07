Discover new art skills with the latest issue of ImagineFX

Our latest edition is now available in UK stores today. We're here to help you discover new art skills! Picking up a copy of this issue will help you get better at character development with the aid of artist Pietmaen (Peter Brockhammer), gain insight into bringing a 3D environment to life with the help of video game artist Anya Jo Elvidge, you'll learn how to create surreal art in ZBrush and Photoshop with Ken Coleman and get advice on how add storytelling to your sci-fi art with Carlo Arellano.

Plus we discuss how to find work through social media: follow or top tips to make each platform work for you. We interview legendary 3D artist Pascal Blanché about his unmistakable artwork, feature the gorgeous sketches of Ashline, sneak into the art studio of Christopher Lovell and so much more!

This edition is on sale in the UK today and will reach overseas in the coming weeks. If you are still not venturing outside, please visit our online store to order your copy for home delivery. See below for more details of how you can get hold of us.

You’ll see just some of the many highlights in this issue below.

Find work through social media

We speak to professional artists to find out their tips on how they make contacts and sell work through social media channels. You'll learn more about Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and more.

Create surreal portraits in ZBrush

Artist and lecturer Ken Coleman shares his process from photography to final piece using ZBrush, Photoshop and Corel Painter.

Interview with Pascal Blanché

The 3D art legend talks to ImagineFX about how he looks to the past masters of fantasy art to create his own modern interpretation for the future. It's an inspiring read.

Paint a beautiful 3D environment

Video game artist Anya Jo Elvidge draws on her experience working in games to share how she models a scene in 3ds Max and Unreal Engine 4 to then bring to life in Photoshop.

How to get hold of ImagineFX

Limited past editions of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices) https://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/design/imaginefx-magazine-back-issues/

We deliver to over 100 countries. Check here to see if we deliver to you .

Alternatively, you can access us instantly through our digital options:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Pocket Mags (multi-platform app, great for Android users)

Keep up-to-date with all the latest digital art and ImagineFX news on Instagram.

