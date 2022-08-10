Instagram makes yet another design blunder

Sometimes, things in life are just not what you hoped them to be – much like the algorithm for your Instagram feed. The social media app caused an international outcry after making users' feeds popularity driven instead of chronological, and now it's making things difficult for itself again.

The platform started off as a basic social media where you could post square-sized photographs. But as time has gone on, not only has the app gained messages, stories and videos, but it's also added the dreaded Instagram Reels in an attempt to compete with TikTok. Now with a push to remain relevant, Instagram is hoping to roll out a 'Tall' format at 9:16, which is the same size as TikTok videos. Have no idea what we are talking about? Catch up on all things Reels-related over on our Instagram Reels tutorial.

Why isn't there a 2:3 aspect ratio on Instagram? (Image credit: ClipChamp)

CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has revealed on his weekly 'Ask Me Anything' chat via his Instagram stories (opens in new tab) that the platform will be testing out 9:16-sized images over the next few weeks. Mosseri explained, "You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram. So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally" – profound stuff.

Currently, the size of Instagram photos is either 1:1 or 4:5, meaning that more often than not, there is some cropping to be done. However, the push for 9:16 photos will mean that an image will take up the entire phone screen like TikToks and Instagram Reels do.

Adam Mosseri addressed the new ratios on his weekly Instagram story chat 'Ask Me Anything' (Image credit: IMDb)

I feel like it would have made more sense to add a 2:3 aspect ratio image, considering that is the average size of portrait photos taken on cameras. It's a shame because it seems like Instagram is pushing more to compete with TikTok than to support its photographers and content creators.

We will just have to wait and see what this means for the social media platform, but I can't say I am overly thrilled with the new ratio. Perhaps next time Instagram could put its energy into creating an app suitable for iPads, or working on a way to schedule posts. In the meantime though, you can use the app on mobile devices, which if you haven't got yet (hey, some people don't) then make sure you check out our roundup of the best smartphones.

