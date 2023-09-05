Is Apple finally turning the iPad into a MacBook?

It's a debate as old as time (well, since 2010): can an iPad replace your laptop? Apple has certainly tried to suggest so, most (in)famously in its 2018 ads in which a young tablet user asks, "What's a computer?". The advent of the iPad Pro has certainly helped make the tablet a contender, and new reports suggest the iPad could soon become even more MacBook-esque.

Rumour has it the 2024 iPad Pro is set to be compatible with a brand new version of Apple's Magic Keyboard, featuring a more premium aluminium design, using the same materials as the MacBook itself. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now.)

The current Magic Keyboard features a fabric design (Image credit: Future)

According to renowned Apple leaker Mark Gurman, via his weekly Power On newsletter, the new keyboard will feature a larger trackpad along with the new material. “The new approach will make the accessory feel more like a premium product, with the Mac’s aesthetic,” he writes. “The switch to aluminum also gives the keyboard a sturdier structure: The older, flimsier version was prone to bending and even tearing at the edges. I’m told that, when closed, the exterior shell of the Magic Keyboard will retain the cover material of the current model.”

We've already heard that the 2024 iPad Pro could be the first to feature an OLED display, offering rich colours and brighter contrast. We've also heard some pretty sketchy rumours, including one about the addition of wireless charging.

But of course, if Apple does go down the 'premium' route, we can expect a price increase. The current Magic Keyboard is available for a not-so-magic price, adding a whopping £379 for the 12.9-inch model. But it seems Apple is all about premium materials right now, with the iPhone 15 rumoured to be coming in an all new titanium edition.