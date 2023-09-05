Is Apple finally turning the iPad into a MacBook?

By Daniel Piper
published

A premium Magic Keyboard could make all the difference.

MacBook Pro and iPad Pro
(Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

It's a debate as old as time (well, since 2010): can an iPad replace your laptop? Apple has certainly tried to suggest so, most (in)famously in its 2018 ads in which a young tablet user asks, "What's a computer?". The advent of the iPad Pro has certainly helped make the tablet a contender, and new reports suggest the iPad could soon become even more MacBook-esque.

Rumour has it the 2024 iPad Pro is set to be compatible with a brand new version of Apple's Magic Keyboard, featuring a more premium aluminium design, using the same materials as the MacBook itself. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now.) 

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air on wooden table

The current Magic Keyboard features a fabric design (Image credit: Future)

According to renowned Apple leaker Mark Gurman, via his weekly Power On newsletter, the new keyboard will feature a larger trackpad along with the new material. “The new approach will make the accessory feel more like a premium product, with the Mac’s aesthetic,” he writes. “The switch to aluminum also gives the keyboard a sturdier structure: The older, flimsier version was prone to bending and even tearing at the edges. I’m told that, when closed, the exterior shell of the Magic Keyboard will retain the cover material of the current model.”

We've already heard that the 2024 iPad Pro could be the first to feature an OLED display, offering rich colours and brighter contrast. We've also heard some pretty sketchy rumours, including one about the addition of wireless charging

But of course, if Apple does go down the 'premium' route, we can expect a price increase. The current Magic Keyboard is available for a not-so-magic price, adding a whopping £379 for the 12.9-inch model. But it seems Apple is all about premium materials right now, with the iPhone 15 rumoured to be coming in an all new titanium edition.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

