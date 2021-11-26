We love this 2021 iPad Pro Black Friday deal (and think you will too)

Right now you can get the all-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and save yourself a whopping $100 over at Amazon. It's currently had a price drop from $1,099 to $999, but we have no idea how long it'll last.

In the UK? You can save £50 on the same M1-chipped model at Amazon too.

This is the lowest price we've seen the new iPad Pro go for anywhere. We've seen this price only twice before, in a 'Black Friday in June' flash sale, and more recently in a pre-Black Friday deal. Neither of those lasted long, and we suspect this one won't either. We certainly don't expect this price drop to be beat.

The 2021 iPad Pro comes with the M1 chip, that's also in the MacBook Pro and Air laptops, which gives you an idea of how quick this tablet is. It's 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is gorgeous, its ultra wide camera comes with Centre Stage, and its all-day battery life makes the most of its super-fast wi-fi. We loved the tablet when we reviewed it, and reckon you will too.

The best iPad Pro Black Friday deal in the US

iPad Pro (2021): $1,099.99 iPad Pro (2021): $1,099.99 $999 at Amazon

Save $100: You can score the latest (and best) iPad Pro right now and save yourself $100. It comes with M1 chip, liquid retina display and a 128GB SSD. It's a beast, and currently the cheapest we've ever seen it.



The best iPad Pro Black Friday deal in the UK

iPad Pro (2020): £999 iPad Pro (2020): £999 £949 at Amazon

Save £50: In the UK, Amazon is also offering the best deal on the new iPad Pro. Save £50 on the powerhouse iPad Pro with M1 chip, 12.9-inch liquid retina display and 128GB SSD. It's got cracking 12 and 10MP cameras too.



Not in the UK or US? Here are the best deals on the 2021 iPad Pro, wherever you are in the world...

