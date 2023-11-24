The iPad Pro used to make that Sam Smith music video is on sale for Black Friday

Last year's iPad Pro M2 is the most powerful of the line-up. So much so, it's become famous. Yup, it was used to make Sam Smith's Lose You lyric video – it's that powerful. The 12.9-inch version is the one used, and it currently has $100 off at B&H Photo, bringing it to $1,099. It's difficult to find this model on sale anywhere, Amazon US is out of stock, for example. So though this deal is still $50 over the lowest we've seen, we think this is a great Pro option.

If a new iPad comes out next year, it won't make this one any less powerful – and if it's going out of stock, this is potentially as good as it's going to get. 

In the UK? You can get the same model for £1,179 (down £70) at Amazon

We wrote about this Made on iPad project here. But if this isn't the one for you, see our iPad generations guide. 

iPad Pro M2 12.9: $1,199

iPad Pro M2 12.9: $1,199 $1,099 at B&H Photo
Save $100
Overview: Dan, our senior news editor, has this model and he can confirm it has a glorious screen, is super fast and powerful. But more to the point, it's an iPad used by real pros, including Sam Smith's music video team.

Key features: 12.9-inch screen | Apple M2 chip | 12MP Ultra Wide camera | 256GB Storage | 8GB RAM

Price history: This has hit lower than this but it's not actually on sale for any lower right now. The lowest we've seen is $1,049. But we honestly still think this is a good deal.

Reviews: We reviewed this iPad at 4.5 stars, calling it the King of iPads. See our iPad Pro M2 2022 review

View Deal

Not for you? See the other options we've found below:

