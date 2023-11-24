The iPad Pro used to make that Sam Smith music video is on sale for Black Friday

Last year's iPad Pro M2 is the most powerful of the line-up. So much so, it's become famous. Yup, it was used to make Sam Smith's Lose You lyric video – it's that powerful. The 12.9-inch version is the one used, and it currently has $100 off at B&H Photo, bringing it to $1,099. It's difficult to find this model on sale anywhere, Amazon US is out of stock, for example. So though this deal is still $50 over the lowest we've seen, we think this is a great Pro option.

If a new iPad comes out next year, it won't make this one any less powerful – and if it's going out of stock, this is potentially as good as it's going to get.

In the UK? You can get the same model for £1,179 (down £70) at Amazon.

We wrote about this Made on iPad project here. But if this isn't the one for you, see our iPad generations guide.

iPad Pro M2 12.9: $1,199 $1,099 at B&H Photo

Save $100

Overview: Dan, our senior news editor, has this model and he can confirm it has a glorious screen, is super fast and powerful. But more to the point, it's an iPad used by real pros, including Sam Smith's music video team.



Key features: 12.9-inch screen | Apple M2 chip | 12MP Ultra Wide camera | 256GB Storage | 8GB RAM



Price history: This has hit lower than this but it's not actually on sale for any lower right now. The lowest we've seen is $1,049. But we honestly still think this is a good deal. Reviews: We reviewed this iPad at 4.5 stars, calling it the King of iPads. See our iPad Pro M2 2022 review

