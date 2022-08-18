Grab Apple's newest iPad Pro without the pro price

You can use iPads for many things, from writing up work, watching your favourite streaming services, or as a portable drawing tablet. And the iPad Pro is the best at doing all these things out of the iPad range, so when we see a good deal in it, we get excited! Right now, you can find the 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon on sale for £1,365.03 down from £1,899. (opens in new tab)

So, what makes this deal so great? This iPad includes a massive 2TB of storage; the biggest amount you can get in Apple's high-end tablet range. It also has cellular compatibility, meaning you can pop a sim card in it and use the internet without WiFi. If you're wanting to know more about why we love the 11-inch iPad Pro and its features, you can check out our detailed review here.



Feeling inspired but not sure where to begin? Why not take a look the best drawing apps for your iPad. Alternatively, you can take a look at the best tablets for students if you want to look at some other brands (although we will point out that Apple take the top 2 spots!)

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch 2TB £1,899 £1,365.03 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £533.97: This fantastic 28% saving includes Apple's latest iPad Pro with cellular compatibility and 2TB of storage. Snap up this deal from Amazon whilst stocks last.

If you're based outside of the UK, find the best deals on the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch below in your area.

