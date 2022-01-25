Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro could have the one feature every creative needs

We're big fans of the 2021 iPad Pro, and especially that 12.9-inch version. The biggest iPad around features a stunning mini-LED display with super-high brightness and contrast. But if new rumours are to be believed, the tech could soon be hitting the entire iPad Pro line up.

A seasoned Apple leaker claims that the 2022 iPad Pro will launch alongside upgraded AirPods Pro, and every model will feature a mini-LED display. This means fans of the 11-inch iPad will finally have access to the best screen around. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now).

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has the best screen on the market (Image credit: Apple)

As we wrote in our iPad Pro (M1) review, the mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad is truly astounding, offering a clear improvement in vibrancy compared with the previous LCD display. But creatives who prefer the more toteable 11-inch model are currently out of luck.

Tipster Dylandkt claims the iPad Pro will arrive in the fall, and feature a mini-LED display on all models. Assuming Apple is sticking to the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch design, that means it's the 11-inch that's getting the real upgrade. That said, if those 16-inch iPad Pro rumours turn out to be true, we could soon be looking at the biggest and brightest iPad screen ever.

The M2 iPad Pro is coming in the Fall. I have heard nothing but concerns from multiple sources with regards to its Wireless Charging/MagSafe capabilities. All iPad Pro models will have a MiniLED display. AirPods Pro 2 are also on track for a Fall release.January 23, 2022 See more

Dylandkt has little to report on those persistent wireless charging rumours. We have just two questions to ask about wirelessly charging a giant slab of iPad: how, and why? There can't be a big enough charging mat in the world – and that's before we even talk about the speed issues. Wireless charging is notoriously slow, and we can imagine it taking hours (nay, days) to fully charge an iPad Pro – especially if it's rocking the super-powerful rumoured M2 chip.

We'll have to wait and see whether Apple is indeed planning to share the mini-LED love across the entire iPad line up, but one thing's for sure – if it does indeed hit the 11-inch model, we'll be first in line. In the meantime, check out today's best iPad Pro deals below, and be sure to visit our roundup of the best Apple deals.

Empty list

Read more: