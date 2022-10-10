The latest iPhone 14 bug is an absolute scream

Every iPhone launch brings with it a few bugs for Apple to iron out, and the current generation is no exception. From shaky cameras to battery drain, the iPhone 14 range has been particularly plagued with issues – and this latest quirk might just be the weirdest yet.

One of the headline features of the iPhone 14 is Crash Detection which, as the name suggests, is designed to detect when a user is unfortunate enough to be involved in a car crash. But it seems the feature is also being activated on rollercoasters. (In the market for new year? Check out our guide to the best iPhone 14 deals.)

As the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab) reports, various iPhone 14s have called emergency services to alert them that the user has been involved in a severe car crash and isn't responding to their phone. But thankfully, it turns out these users were simply riding on a rollercoaster. Ambulances have been dispatched to King Island theme park in Ohio at least six times.

While there's nothing funny about car crashes – or indeed the horror that might be caused by an errant notification informing anyone that a loved one has been involved in one, it's pretty bemusing that rollercoasters apparently weren't considered as a potential trigger for Crash Detection. Did Apple's engineers not think of making a trip to Alton Towers during the testing process?

And Twitter users are certainly seeing the funny side of the bug. One user has even a designed a pretty realistic looking new Control Center feature. First we had Airplane mode, and now we have... Rollercoaster Mode.

Still, aside from taking emergency services on a rollercoaster ride, iOS 16 has had a pretty successful launch, with users going wild for personalised lock screens as well as lesser-known accessibility features like Sound Recognition. And thankfully, that unbelievable shaky camera has already been fixed.

