Perhaps the iPhone 15 design won't be quite so radical after all

By Daniel Piper
published

Sounds like those buttons aren't going anywhere.

iPhone 15 concept
(Image credit: Saad Ismail)

WIth just a few months to go (probably) until Apple officially reveals the iPhone 15 line up, the rumour mill has been working overtime to churn out leaks and tidbits about the upcoming devices. One of the most persistent rumours has involved the buttons – or lack thereof. But new reports are pouring cold water on these claims. 

We've heard for a while now that the iPhone 15 Pro could do away with physical buttons in favour of solid-state counterparts. Using Apple's 'taptic' engine (which, yes, is simply Apple's own word for 'haptic'), these create the sensation of a button press – but what the user is actually feeling is vibrating feedback. But apparently Apple has now abandoned the idea. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.)

iPhone 15

A fan-made render of the upcoming iPhone 15 (Image credit: AppleInsider)

According to seasoned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab), Apple may switch back to the standard button design, since this would “simplify the development and testing process”. The addition of solid-state buttons would mean up to three new Taptic engines inside the device – so if Apple is keen to simplify things (and cut costs), standard buttons may be the way to go.

Along with the addition of USB-C and, er, slightly curved edges, haptic buttons was one of the more radical design changes rumoured for the iPhone 15 Pro. The device is also said to be getting an Apple Watch Ultra-style customisable Action Button – though this could equally work as a more traditional physical button.

Three models of the Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation) from 2022.

The iPhone SE features a haptic home button (Image credit: Apple)

But do fans really want haptic buttons? The reception on social media has been somewhat cold.  "Buttons should just stay buttons. It doesn’t bring any benefits to make them virtual," one Apple fan wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "So they'll get rid of the buttons and put something that feels like buttons.. why?!," while another added, "And what if you wear gloves? I find clickable buttons much better." So perhaps the reversion back to traditional buttons is good news after all.

Time will tell what Apple has planned for the iPhone 15. In the meantime, take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

