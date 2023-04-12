Perhaps the iPhone 15 design won't be quite so radical after all

WIth just a few months to go (probably) until Apple officially reveals the iPhone 15 line up, the rumour mill has been working overtime to churn out leaks and tidbits about the upcoming devices. One of the most persistent rumours has involved the buttons – or lack thereof. But new reports are pouring cold water on these claims.

We've heard for a while now that the iPhone 15 Pro could do away with physical buttons in favour of solid-state counterparts. Using Apple's 'taptic' engine (which, yes, is simply Apple's own word for 'haptic'), these create the sensation of a button press – but what the user is actually feeling is vibrating feedback. But apparently Apple has now abandoned the idea. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.)

A fan-made render of the upcoming iPhone 15 (Image credit: AppleInsider)

According to seasoned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab), Apple may switch back to the standard button design, since this would “simplify the development and testing process”. The addition of solid-state buttons would mean up to three new Taptic engines inside the device – so if Apple is keen to simplify things (and cut costs), standard buttons may be the way to go.

Along with the addition of USB-C and, er, slightly curved edges, haptic buttons was one of the more radical design changes rumoured for the iPhone 15 Pro. The device is also said to be getting an Apple Watch Ultra-style customisable Action Button – though this could equally work as a more traditional physical button.

The iPhone SE features a haptic home button (Image credit: Apple)

But do fans really want haptic buttons? The reception on social media has been somewhat cold. "Buttons should just stay buttons. It doesn’t bring any benefits to make them virtual," one Apple fan wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "So they'll get rid of the buttons and put something that feels like buttons.. why?!," while another added, "And what if you wear gloves? I find clickable buttons much better." So perhaps the reversion back to traditional buttons is good news after all.

Time will tell what Apple has planned for the iPhone 15. In the meantime, take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.

Read more: