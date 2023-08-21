The iPhone 15's charging speed could low-key be its best feature

With less than a month to go until the launch of the iPhone 15, the rumour mill is reaching fever pitch. We already have a pretty decent idea of what to expect, but new leaks and tidbits are still emerging – and the latest might be one of the most exciting.

According to new reports, the iPhone 15 line up (or at least some of it) will feature fast charging capabilities, letting the device charge at 35W (as opposed to the current 20W). And for creatives in a hurry, that could be even more valuable than a better camera or processor – what good are those if the phone is out of juice? (Check out the best iPhone 14 deals if you don't fancy waiting.)

A fan-made render of the rumoured iPhone 15 (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

We've already heard time and time again that the iPhone 15 is likely to be the first to launch with a USB-C port instead of Lightning. Not only is this good news for cross-compatibility, letting users connect peripherals and other devices without the need for an adapter, but it also means the iPhone could make use of faster charging speeds enjoyed by the likes of the MacBook and iPad.

The iPhone 14 Pro currently reaches 20W of charging speed (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

While faster charging can only be good news, it's entirely possible that the tech might be limited to the higher end 'Pro' models. Indeed, we've already heard tell that while the entire iPhone 15 line-up is likely to carry USB-C, only the iPhone 15 Pro will support "high speed data transfer" thanks to USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, while the standard 15 will feature USB 2.0 tech, offering little improvement over Lightning. So, faster charging speeds might also be missing from the basic model.

From increased storage to a wildly improved camera, it already sounds like the iPhone 15 Pro could turn out to be a content creator's dream. For every rumour we've heard so far, take a look at our iPhone 15 round-up.