The new James Bond poster we didn't know we needed

If you ever find yourself secretly wishing you lived inside a hollowed-out volcano (and let's be honest, who doesn't), then do we have a new poster series for you. As well as guns, martinis and dodgy toupées (during the Connery era, anyway), the 007 films are known for their stunning locations – and a new illustration project has brought some of the best Bond buildings together in one place.

The project sees 50 of the greatest pieces of architecture from the James Bond series rendered in delightfully minimal form, covering everything from famous cultural buildings to bespoke villainous lairs. Check out our best infographics for more brilliant poster examples.

Some of the best Bond buildings (Image credit: Home Advisor)

Designed for Home Advisor by illustrator Leonie Wharton, each poster depicts a building from one of the 25 official James Bond films, from 1962's Dr No all the way to 2021's (we hope?) No Time to Die. Every building is rendered in a delightfully simple line art style, which lends itself particularly well to the more outlandish designs, such as Blofeld's volcano (below).

Who would live in a house like this? (Image credit: Home Advisor)

Wharton has created a single poster featuring all 50 illustrations, along with an individual poster for each. These all feature a short description of what occurs at said building ("After a lengthy fight with a colonel in drag, Bond makes his escape using a futuristic jetpack" – that sort of thing).

Bond's ancestral home (it gets destroyed – naturally) (Image credit: Home Advisor)

Like these brilliant fan-made Bond posters, this is a great project for 007 fans to get their teeth into while waiting for No Time to Die (cue 'No Time to Release' joke). You can view the whole collection on Home Advisor's website – and if you're inspired to create a fan project of your own, check out today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deals below.

