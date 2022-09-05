Labor Day deal sees AirPods Max at an all time low price

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

But be quick! This $120 saving won't last.

A product image of the Apple AirPod Max headphones on a colourful background with the words great price
(Image credit: Future/ Apple)

Labor Day is certainly coming through with excellent deals perfect for any Apple fan looking for some new tech. One of these fantastic deals includes Apple's latest wearable in the AirPod line; the Apple AirPods Max headphones. Save yourself $120 right now at Amazon where these noise-cancelling wireless headphones are down to $429 from $549. (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of fantastic savings right now on Apple tech in the Labor Day Sale as seen in our guide to the best Apple Labor Day Deals. This deal on the AirPods Max is no exception, with the new $429 price tag matching the lowest we've ever seen on the popular wearables since their original release date in late 2020. It's no secret we love these wireless headphones, and you can check out our detailed review of the AirPods Max right here for a hands-on look at them.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones: $549 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $120: This fantastic saving of 22% is a great way to get your hands on Apple's latest music tech. The discount also applies to other colour options if you're looking for some variation, including the green and pink headphones.

If you're wanting to check out some other music tech options, we do have a breakdown of the best wireless headphones too. Apple fans can also keep an eye on our Apple Event blog where we'll be keeping you up to date with the latest announcements as they happen.

