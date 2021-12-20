Top Nintendo Switch deals – last chance to order for Christmas delivery

There's just five sleeps to go until Christmas, which means time is running out if you want to get a Nintendo Switch before the big day. Luckily, we've found some retailers who still have the popular console in stock, can make deliveries in time, and have the best prices around.

In the US, Best Buy is your go-to, with the retailer being one of the only places right now that has stock of the highly sought-after limited edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition for $299.99.

In the UK, stock doesn't seem to be as much of an issue. One of the best deals currently running is at Very, where you can get a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £359.99.

Very also has a modest discount on the elusive Nintendo Switch OLED console right now too.

To put these deals into context, they're certainly not the best we've seen this year, but with demand for the console so high, right now you're lucky to find them in stock, let alone with any kind of discounts. Scroll down for full details on all the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.

Best Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition: $299.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition: $299.99 at Best Buy

Stock of the Nintendo Switch in the US is incredibly sparse, and right now Best Buy is the only place we could find the console available. Although there also seems to be limited stock in various areas, so it will depend on where you are as to whether this is actually available. Good luck!



Best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £379.99 Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £379.99 £359.99 at Very

Save £20: When it comes to Nintendo Switch bundle deals, this has got to be one of the best in the UK right now. A console with not one, but three super-popular games will make the perfect gift. Plus right now you can get £20 off.

Nintendo Switch & Just Dance 2022: £329.98 Nintendo Switch & Just Dance 2022: £329.98 £288.34 at Amazon

The Amazon listing here says you save £40 on this bundle, however we found to buy these separately would cost just shy of £290, so you're actually saving very little. But this is still the cheapest price you'll find these two products together right now.

Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure: £369.99 Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure: £369.99 £309.99 at Amazon

We're slightly dubious about Amazon's saving listed here, mainly because you can buy a Ring Fit for £50 and the console for £259.99, which works out at exactly the reduced price. However, buying either separately elsewhere right now is tricky, so you're at least getting these for face value here - and in time for Christmas.

Nintendo Switch OLED & Animal Crossing New Horizons: £349.98 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED & Animal Crossing New Horizons: £349.98 at Very

Very currently has great Nintendo Switch availability on Switch and Switch OLED consoles. There's a few deals to be had, but this is mostly about getting your hands on one before Christmas. Don't delay, these are all selling super-fast!

If you need some accessories, don't forget to check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch games and free Nintendo Switch games to really make the most of your new console.

Read more: