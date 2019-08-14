Learn all you need to know about Adobe Creative Cloud with this bundle

Whether you use the Adobe Creative Cloud programs or something comparable for your graphic design needs, there always seems to be more to know and more tricks to learn. After all, part of being a creative is consistently trying new mediums, new tools, and new projects.

For those of you that live by that sentiment, this Graphic Design + Adobe CC Certification School bundle may be just what you need to fuel your growth as a creative. The bundle includes courses in the big three Adobe CC programs, and it’s currently available for over 95% off at $39.

Featuring three courses and over 300 lessons, this training bundle will teach you the basics, even if you've been using a different creative software or none at all. On top of that it also introduces you to the more advanced elements of Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop.

In the first course, you’ll learn how to produce pro-level artwork in Illustrator with instructions that walk you through everything from image sizing and editing to layering and colour management.

Next, you’ll learn how to use Adobe InDesign in order to craft everything from composite documents to manuals via lessons that teach you about templates, formatting, and style configuration.

Finally, your Adobe Photoshop training will teach you how to professionally edit photos and correct things like lighting and exposure - all through hands-on instruction that utilises real-world examples. Make your work look as good as can be with the best laptops for Photoshop.

When you’ve completed each course, you’ll earn a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certification that you can use in order to showcase your skills on your résumé. And since you’ll have lifetime access to the content, you’ll be the first to receive any updates as soon as they become available.

Further your career in graphic design or expand into new mediums with the Graphic Design + Adobe CC Certification School bundle, available for just $39 for a limited time.

