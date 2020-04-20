Learn Google Analytics in 2 days

If you're struggling to analyse data on Google Analytics and don't know where to start, you've come to the right place. Designed for complete beginners, the Google Analytics Certification will help you gain an in-depth understanding of the digital platform in as little as two days for only $13.99!

Google Analytics, one of the most popular digital analytics platforms in the world, allows you to analyse in-depth details about the visitors on your website and brings valuable insights into what is working and what is not online. These insights can help to shape the success strategy of any business and allows individuals to bridge the gap between data and a plan of action.

Growing your business? Here are some stunning examples of letterpress business cards for inspiration.

Everything you need to know

With lifetime access to 20 lectures and two hours of engaging content, this Google Analytics certification course brings you everything you need to pass the free Google Analytics exam with flying colors. Taught by Daragh Walsh, a Google Certified Marketer who has worked with brands such as Amazon and Hertz and grown his own successful online business, the course contains proven study strategies that are guaranteed to reduce study time by 50 per cent or more.

You'll prep for the exam with 200 practice questions and detailed tips and tricks on ensuring you pass the test the first time around. There's even a discussion forum designed to help answer your questions or provide extra explanations. You'll soon be earning your certification and bringing excellent credentials to your online business or your next job opportunity.

Access to Google Analytics Certification: Get Certified In two Days will typically cost you $200. For a limited time, you'll be able to get certified for only $13.99 (that's 93% off). Learn how to grow your business online strategically and bring valuable professional and financial growth into 2020.

Read more: