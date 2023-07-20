Is this the most audacious movie poster ever?

We've seen plenty of incredible movie poster designs over the last decade, proving that Hollywood doesn't have to resort to the stereotypical 'floating head' favoured by the likes of Marvel. But the most ingenious piece of poster design might still be this cheeky example from back in 2015, which is doing the rounds online once again.

Legend, the Tom Hardy-led biopic of the notorious Kray twins, received mixed reviews. Amongst the four-and-five-star write ups were a bunch of two-star dismissals – but the studio found a pretty ingenious way to use one of the latter to its advantage. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

Yep, those two stars nestled between Tom Hardy's two heads are exactly that – two stars. But thanks to the fact that several of the stars from better reviews are overlapped by said heads, the impression is that there could easily be another two stars hidden. (There aren't.)

At the time, the sheer precociousness of the design raised plenty of eyebrows. Even the reviewer himself, The Guardian's Benjamin Lee, saw the funny side. "There’s something maddeningly brilliant about this promotional sleight of hand," he said. "Technically, there’s nothing dishonest about the use of my rating. I gave it two stars and there are just two stars on display. I’ve been trolled and I’m totally alright with it."

And it's still being enjoyed today, with the poster currently top of Reddit's r/DesignPorn page. "Cheeky as f*ck. Love it," one user comments, while another adds, "I don't care who did it. It's a great tongue in cheek joke."

2023 has certainly been an interesting year for the movie poster, with brilliant designs and absolute atrocities emerging over the last few months. Indeed, for every John Wick 4, there's a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.