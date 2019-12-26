Lego Boxing Day deals: save £83 off this Bugatti Chiron

The Lego Boxing Day deals are in full swing, so if you're on the hunt for a new set, there's never been a better time to buy. Lego is arguably the world's most creative tool, whether you use it for prototyping or simply as a way to switch off, the humble little brick's possibilities are endless.

The tactile nature of Lego combined with intricately detailed sets has made Lego hugely popular among adults (check our best Lego sets for adults round up) and children alike in recent years. One of the most popular set themes is Lego Technic, with many fans placing the epic Bugatti Chiron set at the top of their wishlists. However, the set is far from cheap, which is why we were super-excited to see it as part of the Amazon Boxing Day sales.

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron 42083: £329.99 £246.99 at Amazon

Save £83: One of the most detailed Lego sets going, this incredible Bugatti Chiron consists of 3,599 pieces. The model includes a working eight-speed gearbox, moving W16 engine, detailed interior, and spoiler that raises and lowers. At this price, this is one set not to be missed!View Deal

There are plenty more amazing Lego Boxing Day deals around if the Bugatti doesn't take your fancy. Check these:

Read more: