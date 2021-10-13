You won't believe Lego's latest endeavour

Lego has produced some big sets in its time, including the Roman Colosseum and Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium. But its latest release is titantic – quite literally. More than a century after the RMS Titanic met its fate in the North Atlantic, what was the largest ship of its day is now the inspiration for the largest Lego set ever made – and perhaps also the most detailed.

The attention to detail is incredible in the 9,090-piece 1:200 scale model of the cruise ship. Measuring 135 cm (54 inches) long, it features recreations of the Titantic's bridge, promenade deck, swimming deck and much more. In fact, it's so big that the model comes with three separate instruction booklets for it to be built in three parts and then joined together. It may well be one of Lego's most impressive creations yet (see our guide to the best Lego sets for adults for more Lego sets).

When the three pieces of the construction are detached from each other, you can see a crosssection of the ship's interiors, with more impressive detail, including the grand staircase, boiler room and smoking lounge. There are moving parts too: the anchor can be raised and lowered, propellers activate the engine’s pistons, and there's an adjustable tension line between masts.

Lego fans are delighted, with some even talking about needing to buy several sets to make the sister ships Mauritania, Lusitania and Olympic – or Vienna, the liner from Tugs. However, while the detail is impressive, some people are unhappy about a few less than accurate colour choices, noting the blue and red axles and pins used in the set. "WHY?" one person asked on Twitter. "We need black/gray, pins and axles, bring them back, so we at least can fix ugly design choices!"

For some this Lego set might just be a little too big – and where on Earth would you put it? (see our guide to the best desks if you need some more workspace). And of course, the biggest questions remain – is it unsinkable, or will it at least float?

If you fancy finding out for yourself, Lego Titanic will be available to purchase from the lego website from November 1 priced at $629.99 / £569.99. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Lego city sets and see the best current deals on Lego sets below.

