Save $250 with this unmissable Lenovo laptop deal

Get a 2-in-1 laptop for less.

Lenovo Flex 5 laptop deal
As the working world continues to evolve, it's increasingly important to have a reliable work laptop at your side. Luckily we've spotted a fantastic deal on one of the best around. Right now Amazon is offering the 14-inch Lenovo Flex 5 laptop for just $599.99, down from $849.99. This saves you a significant $250 on a laptop that already offers great value.

We like Lenovo's Flex 5 laptop so much that it bagged the number one spot in our guide to the best travel laptops. An AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage means that this laptop has more than enough power under the hood for all your work needs, and to unwind with your favourite movies, TV shows or games.

You might be wondering why they call it Flex 5, well it's a 2-in-1 device, meaning you can fold the screen back to use it as a touch screen tablet. That's particularly useful when you want some entertainment on long journeys. With more than 25% off the original price, we recommend snapping this one up before it's too late.

Save $250: With its 14-inch touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, and Windows 11 Home, this is a whole lot of laptop for under $600.

Want to browse more great work laptops? We've created handy guides to the best business laptops and the best laptops for writers, which feature options for a variety of needs and budgets. If you're not based in the US, you can browse the best prices for Lenovo Flex laptops in your location below.

Brad Thorne is Creative Bloq's Ecommerce Writer. He keeps an eye on all the best deals so that you can save money on great tech and digital art supplies. Previously Features Writer for 3D World magazine, Brad has written about everything from 3D modelling to concept art, archviz to engineering, and VR to VFX.

