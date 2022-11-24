Live
Black Friday PS5 live blog: the best deals on consoles, games and accessories
Find the best discounts and savings on the Playstation 5 console as well as accessories and games.
Hello everyone. Black Friday is almost upon us, and we're excited to find out which deals pop up on the Playstation 5 – including accessories and games. But, we know it can be hard to keep track of what is actually a good deal and where to find those gems, so we'll have our ear to the ground with this live blog. We'll be tracking all the best PS5 Black Friday deals whilst directly linking you to the relevant retailers.
If you've kept up with Playstation news (or next-gen gaming in general), you'll know that PS5 consoles are difficult to get hold of. While we can't promise there are going to be major savings on the console alone, we will certainly be looking for them – and you'll be the first to know what we find. There are already some great bundle deals, which may be your best bet if you want to grab yourself one of these elusive consoles. But be warned: stock goes very quickly, so we'll be working hard to post updates on any console deals as soon as they appear.
One thing to keep in mind with any Black Friday deal is the original retail price of products. When looking at Playstation products, the PS5 (with disc drive) sells for $499.99/£479.99 and the PS5 (digital edition) sells for $399/£389. Retailers can sneakily bump the 'original' price up to make you think you're getting savings when you're in fact paying the full cost. But don't worry, we'll make sure to carefully pick and choose deals that are... well, deals.
Now, let's check out the best PS5 deals live right now. We'll start out with some quick links of our favourite savings, and below that will be our live feed of the best Black Friday PS5 deals as they come (and go). Happy gaming!
Black Friday PS5 deals: US
- Playstation 5 (disc version) + God of War Ragnarök: $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Playstation 5 (digital version) + Horizon Forbidden West: $569 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (white):
$99.99$69 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (black):
$99.99$69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (grey camo):
$74.99$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (cosmic red):
$74.99$49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut:
$69.99$29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Horizon Forbidden West:
$69.99$34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Stray:
$39.99$20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy:
$59.99$14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Black Friday PS5 deals: UK
- Playstation 5 (digital version): £389.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (white):
£60.63£39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (black):
£59.99£39.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)
- Sony Pulse 3D Wireless PS5 Headset (white):
£89.99£69.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 980 PRO 1TB internal SSD:
£179.99£97.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)
- SeaGate God of War Ragnarök 2TB external hard drive:
£96.83£82.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- The Last of US Part I:
£69.99£44.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- The Quarry:
£64.99£26.16 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Gotham Knights:
£49.95£29.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Okay, so this isn't technically a saving. However Playstation 5 stock is incredibly infrequent so it's a good idea to buy whilst you can, and right now Argos has the digital-only version of the PS5 available to buy (opens in new tab). We also tend to see pretty good deals on bundles pop up, so that's another great way to get yourself one of these elusive consoles if you don't have one yet and we'll be sure to update here when we see any good ones come along. There's also stock of the disc version available for £479.99 (opens in new tab), but be quick as this doesn't usually last long!
There are various deals live right now on top Playstation titles like The Last of Us Part I, The Quarry, Gotham Knights and plenty more. Check out the below links for some of the best ones live on Amazon right now.
- The Quarry:
£64.99£26.16 (opens in new tab)
- Horizon Forbidden West:
£34.70£25 (opens in new tab)
- Gotham Knights:
£49.95£29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Ratchet and Clank - Rift Apart:
£69.99£29.99 (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Frontiers:
£54.99£34.99 (opens in new tab)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem:
£49.99£32.99 (opens in new tab)
Hello and welcome to our Black Friday PS5 Live Blog! We're excited to see what savings pop up over the next few days and to kick off the savings this weekend, there's some decent discounts on the Dualshock pad from various retailers.
- PS5 DualSense Controller (white):
£60.78£39.99 at Amazon
- PS5 DualSense Controller (black):
£59.99£39.99 at Argos
- PS5 DualSense Controller (cosmic red):
£59.99£39.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)
