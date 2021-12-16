This Logitech mouse deal puts MX Master 2S under $50: and ships before Xmas

There are hundreds of different pieces of tech that help creatives shine, and one of the most important is the humble mouse. When it comes to the very bet of mouses for Mac or PC, we rate the Logitech MX Master series above all else - and you can currently get the MX Master S2 with 50% off over at Lenovo, crashing the price to just $49.99.

As we say, we're fans. We've reviewed the mouse (and this writer owns one, with the MX Keys for Business). We've listed it as the very best mouse in 2021, for PC or Mac, and love its ergonomic design and ease of use. What we're not usually mad about is the price, as it retails at $99.99. That price is usually bettered these days, but to put this deal into context, the current best price on the MX Master S2 over at Amazon is $58, so you see why we like the Lenovo deal right now.

The best mouse deal for Christmas: US

Logitech MX Master S2: $99.99 Logitech MX Master S2: $99.99 $49.99 at B&H Photo

Save $50: This is our top pick of the best mice for all work. It's beautifully designed for comfort and feels sturdy and built to last. Most importantly? You get it all for half price!



The best mouse deal for Christmas: UK

Logitech MX Master S2: £89.99 Logitech MX Master S2: £89.99 £62.65 at Amazon

Save £27: This is our favourite mouse for all types of work. It's really comfortable to use, so you can say goodbye to hand-ache, and right now it's got £27 off the price.



Not in the US or UK? These are the best prices available around the world right now...

