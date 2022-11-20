We're stunned by this Black Friday deal on the Surface Pro 8

By Beren Neale
published

1TB storage for just $799?! Black Friday certainly has come early.

Surface Pro 8 product shot on a blue gradiente background. Text reads: "best price"
(Image credit: Future / Microsoft)

The Surface Pro 8 made a big impression when it was released, offering big improvements on Microsoft's previous device. It isn't cheap, but with Black Friday here a week early, the prices offered on Amazon right now are the best we've seen. Right now you can grab the Surface Pro 8 with a 1TB SSD for just $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $400. That's the lowest price we've seen on this configuration since the tablet's launch.

Why is this such a good deal? Well, besides the size of the saving, the Surface Pro 8 is a brilliant device for working on the go. It's a tablet that you can use with a stylus for drawing and note-taking, but it runs Windows, so instead of being restricted to mobile apps, you can use fully fledged desktop software.

Add in the Surface Pro Type Cover and you've basically got a super slim and portable laptop that has the power to handle all kinds of work on the move. It's also a big step up from the previous Surface Pro 7, with improved performance and a better display (see our Surface Pro 8 review and our Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 8 comparison for more on why we rate it).

The best Black Friday Surface Pro 8 deal

Surface Pro 8 32GB/1TB: $1,199.99 (opens in new tab)

Surface Pro 8 32GB/1TB: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $400: This is the best price we've seen yet on the massive configuration of the latest Microsoft tablet. This will be enough for general browsing, entertainment, and work.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Not in the US or UK before? Take a look at the prices below for the best current deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in your region.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative tech magazines and websites at Future Publishing for 13 years. He started this journey as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, and in 2012 found himself bridging the magazine/website divide as Commissioning Editor on the newly launched Creative Bloq. Since then he took the editor role on ImagineFX, was Launch Editor of the fine art magazine Paint & Draw, moved to Canon Pro Europe website as Deputy Editor, and then edited the graphic design magazine Computer Arts. In 2020 he moved back to Creative Bloq, the biggest global art and design website, and as Deals Editor has applied his expertise in creative tech to help digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need and love. Outside of work, Beren is an avid rock climber and music nut. 

Related articles