We're stunned by this Black Friday deal on the Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 8 made a big impression when it was released, offering big improvements on Microsoft's previous device. It isn't cheap, but with Black Friday here a week early, the prices offered on Amazon right now are the best we've seen. Right now you can grab the Surface Pro 8 with a 1TB SSD for just $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $400. That's the lowest price we've seen on this configuration since the tablet's launch.

Why is this such a good deal? Well, besides the size of the saving, the Surface Pro 8 is a brilliant device for working on the go. It's a tablet that you can use with a stylus for drawing and note-taking, but it runs Windows, so instead of being restricted to mobile apps, you can use fully fledged desktop software.

Add in the Surface Pro Type Cover and you've basically got a super slim and portable laptop that has the power to handle all kinds of work on the move. It's also a big step up from the previous Surface Pro 7, with improved performance and a better display (see our Surface Pro 8 review and our Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 8 comparison for more on why we rate it).

The best Black Friday Surface Pro 8 deal

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 8 32GB/1TB: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400: This is the best price we've seen yet on the massive configuration of the latest Microsoft tablet. This will be enough for general browsing, entertainment, and work.



