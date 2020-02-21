Master digital copywriting to make your content stand out

Are you having a difficult time making your digital content stand out? Copywriting is one of the most overlooked elements in a business. Take your digital skills to the next level and learn to create writing that sells with The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle.

Effective and clear writing is essential in any position, especially if you want to sell more products and progress in your career (for more advice that'll help your career progress, see our post on how to network). Whether you're looking to build a career in content marketing or you need ways to help your business, this 11-course bundle brings you everything you need to transform your writing into a profitable career.

What will you learn?

Alan Sharpe, a 30-year veteran copywriter/persuasive mastermind, teaches you step-by-step techniques to take on effective business writing. You'll learn how to carefully craft your message and avoid common mistakes. Become familiar with industry best practice on writing catchy product descriptions that rank well in search results, direct-response copy that generates online sales leads, how to effectively write white papers that stick, and so much more. With access to over 150 lessons, you'll quickly become a master at generating traffic to your website and converting that traffic into sales.

If you're looking for a course that will help you get started on a new website or blog for your brand or online business, this bundle has it. Danny Liu, a seasoned 15-year career technologist, teaches you the ins and outs of building and setting up your own WordPress site to host all your content. Lay the foundation needed to scale your website as your brand grows, and learn how to build a professional-looking website in a fast and efficient way. You'll even gain top insights on how to select the best hosting, theme (see our pick of the best WordPress themes), and plugins that are best for your industry.

Easy to follow lectures and 24/7 access to the content will motivate you to revisit top-notch advice from the pros whenever you need it. Updates are included, automatically providing you with the latest tips for a successful copywriting career. This comprehensive bundle is even equipped with a certification of completion, allowing for a great résumé booster for your next endeavour.

The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle is usually priced at $700, but, for a limited time, you can start writing like a pro for only $39, that's 94% off! Transform your writing and help launch your career today.

