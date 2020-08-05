Master the art of filmmaking with this in-depth training bundle

Becoming a Hollywood filmmaker may not be as far-fetched as you may think. With the right tools, guidance, and hard work, you can bring your vision to life in an impacting way. The Complete Adobe Hollywood Filmmaker Bundle brings you lifetime access into the world of film creation – guiding you through the industry-leading Adobe programs that help refine your prized content.

Led by industry experts, this comprehensive bundle gets straight to the point. With lectures focused on best-practices for starting your film from start to finish in top-rated Adobe software, you'll learn how to create professional films with the latest 2020 updates in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Audition, and Spark (for other options, see our roundup of the best video editing software). Whether you're an advanced filmmaker or you are just starting, you're bound to learn something new from these complete courses.

Dive deep into learning

You'll start by diving deep into Premiere Pro, the industry-standard tool for timeline-based editing, and work your way into putting your video clips in motion, colour correcting your footage, editing, and mixing audio, and so much more. With courses dedicated to crucial Adobe programs for filmmakers, you'll soon grasp how to add impressive graphics with After Effects, learn the ins and outs of audio mixing with Audition, and finesse your social media content to match your look and feel with Spark. You'll also learn best practices for using Premiere Rush, a video creation simplifier, and learn how to efficiently finesse your transitions and titles and export high-quality videos easily to any platform.

Start with the basics and move into more advanced concepts and tools for each perspective platform – you'll soon be equipped with a fountain of possibilities to assist with your filmmaking journey. With access to the content available 24/7, you'll be able to come back again and again whenever you need guidance or inspiration. With real-world examples and exercises available in the courses, a comprehensive look into each program will be achieved. Plus, a certificate of completion provides you with valuable credentials to add to your résumé once you have mastered all the lessons.

Lifetime access to The Complete Adobe Hollywood Filmmaker Bundle brings you everything you need to jumpstart your career in filmmaking. With valuable hands-on experience under your belt, you'll be on your way to adding useful skills to your ongoing portfolio. Best yet, this bundle has now been price-dropped to only $39.99 – that's 91 per cent off its usual price of $500.

Prices subject to change. Software not included.

