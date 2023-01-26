Meta finally accepts Nintendo does it better

By Ian Dean
published

Press A to fail.

Metaverse; characters in a virtual world celebrate
(Image credit: Meta)

Meta (formerly Facebook) had a rough time in 2022 trying to convince everyone the metaverse is the hot new thing in town. While Web3 could well be the future of how we work and play online, why is Meta struggling to get the basics right?

A new update to its social VR space, Meta Horizon Worlds, has removed the configured jump button from pushing in the right thumbstick to the A button. It's taken Meta a year to realise Nintendo got this right back in 1985 when it released the NES and we all tapped A to make Mario jump. Turn back time and try it for yourself by getting one of the best retro consoles, that prove if it's not broken don't change it.

This update comes as new rumours around the forthcoming Apple VR headset circulate, suggesting Meta's biggest rival could deliver a virtual reality tech designed for collaboration and controller-free use that imitates Apple's Mac iOS. And, of course, Sony has PSVR 2 launched next month.

Metaverse; a screen from virtual game Meta Horizon Worlds

(Image credit: Meta)

The Meta Horizon Worlds v94 update (opens in new tab) makes a great boast about this switch, with Meta acknowledging not every liked the original control scheme: "… for many [this] was uncomfortable or inconvenient and resulted in unwanted rotation while jumping," states the update.

As a gamer of 40 years, and previous editor of many games magazines including Official PlayStation, I find it comical that Meta is spending billions of dollars on its metaverse and VR platform but is still getting the basics wrong – 'pressing A to jump' sounds glib but it's a fundamental game design that works.

Meta has struggled to convince people its approach to the metaverse is the right one, with Meta virtual designer clothing causing outrage, talk of turning Instagram into an NFT marketplace was poorly received and its AI video generator for Facebook was controversial.

Metaverse; characters play a piano in the game Meta Horizon Worlds

(Image credit: Meta)

Of course we're on the first step of the ladder when it comes to the metaverse, and Meta is in early and making the mistakes others will learn from. Meta's Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 headsets are excellent and represent good value, and make it onto our guide to the best VR headsets, so it's not all bad. But seriously, Meta needs to start getting the basics right, or else 'press A to jump' could be written on its virtual tombstone.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Digital Arts & Design Editor at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his love to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles