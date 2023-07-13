Apple just launched an epic new student discount

Students, rejoice! Apple has just launched a brilliant new Mac and iPad discount with a host of benefits. Higher education students will now receive a £130 Apple gift voucher when they buy an eligible new Mac or iPad. Added to that, they'll get 20 per cent off AppleCare+ and three months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Music (returning to the student rate afterwards).

There are also new low prices on the Mac and iPad range, which we'll detail below. You can keep informed about the Apple student discount on our dedicated post, and if you need more help deciding which iPad to buy head over to our iPad generations guide.

(Image credit: Apple)

So what's new about the pricing? Check out the models below, and their updated student prices.

MacBooks

iPads

This offer will run from today (July 13) until October 23 2023. If you'd like to research some more, see our best MacBook for students buying guide.