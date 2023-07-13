Apple just launched an epic new student discount

Students, rejoice! Apple has just launched a brilliant new Mac and iPad discount with a host of benefits. Higher education students will now receive a £130 Apple gift voucher when they buy an eligible new Mac or iPad. Added to that, they'll get 20 per cent off AppleCare+ and three months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Music (returning to the student rate afterwards).
There are also new low prices on the Mac and iPad range, which we'll detail below. You can keep informed about the Apple student discount on our dedicated post, and if you need more help deciding which iPad to buy head over to our iPad generations guide.
So what's new about the pricing? Check out the models below, and their updated student prices.
MacBooks
- 15-inch MacBook Air with M2: Starting RRP
£1,399now £1289 for students
- 13-inch MacBook Air with M2: Starting RRP
£1,149now £1049 for students
- MacBook Air with M1: Starting RRP
£999now £899 for students
- MacBook Pro Lineup: Starting RRP
£1,349now £1249 for students
- Mac mini: Starting RRP
£649now £539 for students
iPads
- iPad Air (5th generation): Starting RRP
£669now £609 for students
- iPad Pro: Starting RRP
£899now £839 for students
This offer will run from today (July 13) until October 23 2023. If you'd like to research some more, see our best MacBook for students buying guide.