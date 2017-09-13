New Stranger Things posters are a nostalgic treat

If you're familiar with Netflix’s cult series, Stranger Things (and if you aren’t, where have you been for the past 18 months?) you'll also be aware that season two of the critically acclaimed supernatural drama is nigh – and Netflix has gone all out with the poster designs.

The must-see show is not only set in the 1980s but unapologetically influenced by everything from Stephen Spielberg to Stephen King.

Paying homage in every aspect of the show's design and production, the Duffer Brothers transport you straight back to the era of puffer jackets, Reebok high tops, The Goonies and, of course, OTT low budget sci-fi and horror flicks – they even managed to bag Winona Ryder in a starring role.

The producers keep no secret of the influence 80's cult classics have on the show

Their approach to garnering publicity for the second series is no different, and their new marketing campaign reads like a love letter to their influences.

As reported by ProMax's Daily Brief, the visual masterminds behind the show have gone all out by reimagining influential movie posters from the decade that spawned horror franchises even bigger than it’s hair-dos.

Have a scroll through the gallery below for a heavy dose of nostalgia that’s sure to get you excited for the show’s return. Can you guess which cult classic is being referenced in each poster?

Image 1 of 6 Stranger Things pays homage to 1979's Alien Alien (1979)

Image 2 of 6 Paying tribute to The Evil Dead with 80s teen actress and Stranger Things star Winona Ryder The Evil Dead (1981) Image 3 of 6 Stranger Things owe a lot to Stephen King The Running Man (1987) Image 4 of 6 Taking tips from Freddie Kruger, is there anything scarier than a monster you can't see coming? A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Image 5 of 6 Another Stephen King movie is referenced with Drew Barrymore's Charlie McGee igniting the idea for Millie Bobby Brown's character, Eleven Firestarter (1984) Image 6 of 6 You guessed it, it's Stephen King again! The comradeship seen in this classic forms the basis of the whole show Stand By Me (1986)

Season Two is set to be released just in time for Halloween, 27th October 2017 exclusive to Netflix.

