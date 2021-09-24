Volvo's minimal new logo falls flat (literally)

Time and time again we see companies swapping out their well established logo for a newer design that doesn't always hit the mark. Unfortunately for Volvo, its time has come around and the internet aren't loving its new flat design logo.

The Swedish car manufacturer has sported a number of logos since its opening in 1927, getting simpler and simpler as time has gone on. It was only in 2020 that we saw Volvo scrap its famous circle/arrow combination for a simple text-based logo of the word 'Volvo'. That didn't last for long though, with eagle-eyed Facebook users, spotting that the car brand changed its profile picture to a new logo featuring that iconic circle and arrow design. (If you looking to create your own logo, make sure you check out our 15 golden rules for crafting logos.)

The new Volvo logo was spotted on Facebook. (Image credit: Volvo)

Volvo's new logo is a flat design featuring the well recognised circle and logo combination. We would like to see a little bit more colour in the new logo, as the all black design makes it look a bit too oversimplified. Either way, you can still instantly recognise the new design as a Volvo logo.

Volvo isn't the first company to redesign its logo with a flatter look, it has been a rebranding trend for a while now. And while some like the Burger King logo succeed in pulling off a flat redesign, many iconic brands like Pringles, Warner Bros and Google Photos haven't been as successful. (Should've checked out our beginner's guide for flat design.)

It wouldn't be a rebrand without a few jibes from the internet, and Volvo's newest design is no exception. One user tweeted, "one of the ugliest logos I have ever seen to be honest," while another said, "looks horrible, as much as I love a simple design, this feels like a bust." It's very apparent that this redesign is not going down well.

Poor Volvo might have to head back to the drawing board with this logo design. If you fancied making your own logo, or having a go at remaking Volvo's, then make sure to check out our round up of the best free logo designer software. Or if you are seeking some inspiration, why not have a look at our list of the hottest design trends for 2021.

