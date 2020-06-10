Is the Nintendo Switch about to become a drawing tablet?

The Nintendo Switch might not be the first device that comes to mind when it comes to digital art tools, but a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign is determined to turn the gaming console into a fully-fledged digital sketching tablet.

While there are lots of styluses available for tablets (check out our best iPad stylus guide), this isn't the case with the Nintendo Switch. Because the device doesn't support open bluetooth, styluses with features such as pressure sensitivity can't be used – until now. By connecting directly to the Switch's 3.5mm headphone jack, not only is the Colors SonarPen pressure sensitive, but it doesn't require a battery, or bluetooth.

The stylus is designed to accompany a brand new digital painting app called Colors Live, a sequel to 2012's Colors! 3D for the Nintendo 3DS. While there are tons of brilliant drawing apps for the iPad, Colors Live will be the first for the Nintendo Switch. We can't be sure how it will compare to a tablet experience (the Switch's display is only 6.2 inches), but introducing more users to the wonderful world of digital art can only be a good thing.

It's clear that there's an already excited community of would-be Switch artists. The Kickstarter campaign, started by original Colors designer Jens Andersson, smashed its original target of $16,000 in just one day, and is currently sitting pretty on over $130,000. There are just two days left to pledge, so if you want to be one of the first to own Colors Live and the Colors SonarPen (expected to ship this August), head over to Andersson's Kickstarter page.

For a more traditional digital sketching experience, take a look at the best drawing tablets currently available. And if you want to grab a Nintendo Switch in time for the arrival of Colors Live, check out today's best deals below.

