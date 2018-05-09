Pixel Pioneers returns to Bristol with first-class web design and UX advice

If you're on the hunt for some web design inspiration, look no further. Pixel Pioneers, a one-day conference for web and UX designers as well as front-end developers, is returning to Bristol's harbourside on 8 June, this time preceded by a day of workshops.

Following on from last year's inaugural event, Pixel Pioneers Bristol will feature some of the brightest minds in web design and user experience, such as Ida Aalen, Simon Collison, Sarah Richards and Heydon Pickering. The talks will cover design systems, inclusive interface design, variable fonts, content design, how to influence users' perception of your site's speed, and more.

You can also choose between two workshops on Thursday, 7 June:

Easy and Affordable User Testing with Ida Aalen

Psychology for UX and Product Design with Joe Leech

Plus, An Evening Afloat With Shopify, a free conference warm-up aboard the Grain Barge will include an informal fireside chat with designers Mike Kus , Djuro Selec and Michael Flarup about their top tips for work-life balance in the creative and tech industries, and how we keep ourselves motivated, accountable and on track.

The speakers (from left to right, top to bottom): Laurence Penney, Sarah Richards, Stéphanie Walter, Simon Collison, Heydon Pickering, Inayaili de León Persson, Michael Flarup, Ida Aalen

Pixel Pioneers founder, former net magazine editor Oliver Lindberg says: "A lot of the big UK conferences are expensive and/or tend to be in London. Freelancers, small businesses and students often miss out on going to events because of the cost and the time sacrifice involved. I wanted to change that and create an affordable event with international speakers for local communities, right on their doorstep, so people don’t have to travel. It made sense to start in Bristol because the city (and the whole South West for that matter) has such a vibrant tech and digital community."

Bristol has an amazing UX community, and I'm thrilled to be able to bring some true pioneers to the city Oliver Lindberg

"I'm particularly excited about the focus on user-centred design. There will be a lot of talks, crammed with practical takeaways, that will explain how to make the web better and improve user experiences for everyone. Bristol has an amazing UX community, and I'm thrilled to be able to bring some true pioneers to the city, such as Ida Aalen, who will come all the way from Oslo to tell us how to do user testing with limited resources.

"Or Sarah Richards, who created the discipline of 'content design' and leads the way in creating user-centred content. I'm also excited about adding workshops to the Bristol schedule for the first time. For example, as Joe Leech's psychology talk was so popular last year, I've asked him to come back to run a full-day workshop on UX psychology."

Jeremy Keith kicking off the inaugural conference last year

There will be plenty of networking opportunities, including an after-party with free drinks. Student and group discounts for five people or more are available. Please contact the organiser for details.

Pixel Pioneers is also working in partnership with GWR to offer conference attendees heavily discounted rail fares to and from Bristol. If you're planning to travel on a GWR route, go to this page and select 'Bristol'. You'll get a London to Bristol return for £44, for example (this is for a fixed outward journey with flexibility on the return). You only need to be able to provide proof of attending the conference.

We're offering an exclusive 10% discount for Pixel Pioneers Bristol, which applies to both the conference and the workshops. Just use the code 'creativebloq'.

