Pixel Pioneers brings top web design expertise to Somerset

Pixel Pioneers is a brand new series of affordable events bringing world-class advice from the brightest minds in web design and frontend development to the UK. The inaugural one-day conference, organised by former net magazine editor Oliver Lindberg, will take place at the M Shed in Bristol on 22 June.

The event, which includes speakers from Google and Minecraft, is primarily aimed at web and UX designers as well as frontend developers but also project and product managers, creative directors and anyone else who works on the web. Topics covered include user experience, email newsletter coding, data visualisations, web animations, automated frontend development, how to present ideas to clients, and much more.

The speakers are…

Pixel Pioneers founder Oliver Lindberg says: “I’m really excited about bringing this calibre of speakers to Bristol. Adrian Zumbrunnen, for example, is a UX engineer at Google, who currently works on conversational design and web animations. At Pixel Pioneers he will explain how we can use motion in meaningful ways in user interfaces and enhance, rather than break the experience.”

“Bristol and Bath have such a vibrant tech and digital scene that it made perfect sense to start here. A lot of the big conferences are in London but I wanted to do something for the community here, so people don’t have to travel. I also wanted to create an event that features international speakers but is more affordable than a lot of the other conferences out there, so freelancers and people working in small agencies and businesses could afford it as well.”

Web Agency Bootcamp

On the day before the conference, 21 June, Shopify is also going to run a four-hour workshop that will cover how to build, market, and grow a web business. The Web Agency Bootcamp will be hosted by Piers Thorogood and Alex O'Byrne, the founders of We Make Websites, the UK's leading Shopify design agency. They will share the secrets of their success and the many lessons they've learned along the way – from when to hire and grow your team to how content marketing and public speaking can help grow your authority and add to your bottom line. Tickets for this workshop are just £25, but they're going fast.

There will also be plenty of networking opportunities at the conference itself, including an after-party with free drinks. Student and group discounts for five people or more are available. Please contact the organiser for details.

