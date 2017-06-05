Join UXPin's free online conference on agile UX

UXPin is hosting its second online conference – Agile UX Virtual Summit 2017 – on 13-16 June 2017. It's aimed at tackling all the challenges faced by designers as they integrate design into the agile process. Conducting user research, holding design sprints, practicing participatory design, and developing a product strategy are only a few of the topics that will be discussed through the 4-day free online event.

The Agile UX Summit follows on from the success of Enterprise UX Virtual Summit 2017 earlier in the year. The first event set a record with 30K registrants and 11K attendees, and 40K registrants are predicted from all around the world for this second event.

The 17 speakers come from companies like Google, Fjord, IBM and Hubspot. Featured speakers include:

John Zeratsky: Design partner at Google Ventures and co-author of Sprint

Design partner at Google Ventures and co-author of Sprint Indi Young: Co-founder of Adaptive Path and author of Practical Empathy and Mental Models

Co-founder of Adaptive Path and author of Practical Empathy and Mental Models Peter Merholz: VP of design at Snagajob and author of Org Design for Modern Orgs

VP of design at Snagajob and author of Org Design for Modern Orgs Josh Seiden : Designer at Fifty2.co and co-author of “Lean UX”

: Designer at Fifty2.co and co-author of “Lean UX” Carol Smith: Senior design manager at IBM

Senior design manager at IBM Vera Rhoads: Senior design manager at IBM Watson

Just head to the Agile UX Virtual Summit 2017 website to find out more, and sign up to reserve your place.

