Finally, PlayStation Showcase 2023 is happening: PS5 reveals and more

A new PlayStation showcase is finally on the way. We're expecting a detailed insight into what the next year of gaming software and hardware will look like for Sony, and fans won't have long to wait as PlayStation has confirmed the showcase will take place on Wednesday May 24th at 1pm Pacific Time/9pm British Time.

See you soon! PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3PhMay 17, 2023 See more

The showcase will be streaming on both the official PlayStation YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab)accounts. Youtube usually streams in 1080p at 60fp, so we suggest watch on there to best view gameplay and visuals (although 4K versions of each trailer are usually released immediately after the showcase if you can wait).

So what can we expect from this showcase? Well, in the most recent PlayStation press release (opens in new tab), details are hazy so far. What we do know is that the showcase will be an impressive hour long, focusing on both news PS5 and PSVR 2 titles. We're really excited to see what comes out of this event, as it seems to be a biggie based on the blog post where Sony tells us to "expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators."



Does that mean we'll finally get an update on Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games? Or the long-awaited Last of Us multiplayer? Who knows, but at least we don't have long to wait. Rumours of everything from God of War DLC to a reboot of Silent Hill and even a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater have been circulating – we'll have to see what happens next week.

We may even get a glimpse at new hardware that could be on the way, like the rumoured PS5 Pro. PlayStation also recently announced an updated gaming controller kit designed for optimised accessibility (opens in new tab), so we're expecting a few deeper insights into that in the coming weeks (if not during the showcase itself).

