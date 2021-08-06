Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order live NOW: UK stock dropped in Very and Argos

The Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders are out now in the UK, and ready to pre-order in many countries around the world including the US, and we're pretty excited about it, even though the actual on sale date of the new console is 8 October 2021.

The pre-orders went live on 15 July, but swiftly sold out around the world, and yet if you're in the UK you can still put your pre-order in over at Very and Argos. For readers in other countries - fear not! We've seen pre-order stock come in and out on the various online retailers that we've been keeping an eye on, so we advise you bookmark this page and find out the moment new pre-order booking come in.

Retailing at $349.99/£309.99, the new addition to the Switch roster costs a little more than the original Switch, but comes with a stunning - yes, you guessed it - OLED screen.

Though we love new game consoles like the PS5, we've got a soft spot for the handheld portable console from Nintendo - and from the reaction that we get when we post about new deals so, it would seem, do you. Now's your chance to get a brand-spanking new one.

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders: UK

There is currently pre-orders available at Very and Argos in the UK, as of Friday 6 August, so that should be your first port of call. In fact, that's the only place that we're going to direct you for now, as that's the only place that's offering the sought after consoles. Good luck!

Very: White Switch OLED Very: White Switch OLED & Red and Blue Switch OLED

£309.99: Right now you can get either the white or neon Nintendo Switch OLED console at Very, but we don't know for how long. We do know that it's selling fast (as it shows how many units have been sold on the page). Go head!

Argos: White Switch OLED Argos: White Switch OLED & Red and Blue Switch OLED

£309.99: Head over to Argos and bag yourself a Nintendo Switch OLED for £310. At the time of writing this, the white version has just gone out of stock, so if you're after the red and blue neon version, we wouldn't waste any time.

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders: US

We've picked all the best retailers that have offered pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch OLED on a regular basis below. As with the PS5 console pre-orders, we've already seen pre-order availability come and go - quickly - so be sure to come back to this page and check regularly, as we'll be updating the links as soon as pre-orders appear.

Amazon: White Switch OLED Amazon: White Switch OLED & Red & Blue Switch OLED

You can get either the white or neon Nintendo Switch OLED from Amazon - just as soon as new pre-order stock comes in! This is one of the most popular, and biggest, online retailers out there, so it'll also be one of the most likely to get pre-order Switches in soon.

Best Buy: White Switch OLED Best Buy: White Switch OLED & Red and Blue Switch OLED

Catering for the US, Canada and Mexico, Best Buy got in on the pre-order action quickly, offering them on the 15th and 16th July. They were gone within minutes, of course, but the company has good form for getting consumers what they want, so watch this space.

GameStop: White Switch OLED GameStop: White Switch OLED & Red and Blue Switch OLED

As you'd expect, the dedicated games store GameStop is a good source for upcoming Nintendo Switches. In fact, it was the last place that we saw pre-order stock, as soon as 4 August. We expect this store to be a good bet to get new restock soon.

Walmart: White Switch OLED Walmart: White Switch OLED & Red and Blue Switch OLED

Walmart has done itself proud as far as Nintendo Switch OLED pore-orders go, being the only online retailer that we could find that had pre-orders still available a few days after the on sale date. Definitely a good idea to keep an eye on Walmart.

