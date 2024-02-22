Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 design leak solves big usability issue

Interested in Samsung's foldable camera phones but not keen on the screens? You're not alone. The good news is that new leaks suggest we could soon be saying goodbye to the too-tall and chunky rectangular build for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and hello to a more user-friendly aspect ratio.

Samsung has set the standard of foldable smartphones pretty high, and this speculation around a complete design overhaul for the rumoured Z Fold 6 has me excited and intrigued, especially with all the buzz around the upcoming Galaxy Smart Ring expected in July 2024.

The leak originates from a reliable smartphone tipster, Ice Universe, who has shared via X that the next-gen Z Fold will have a more vertical design. Although it won't be as wide as its corresponding patent, it will adopt a wider screen than we're used to from Samsung. It also supposedly has a more right-angled approach to the device edges, with Ice comparing it to the ZTE Nubia Z60 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is not as wide as the patent picture, but it is also relatively wide, and the screen R angle is close to the right angle. If you look for a mobile phone for analogy, it is more like the screen R angle of Nubia Z60 Ultra.And the middle frame is similar, which is a… pic.twitter.com/wWKCM0teMbFebruary 20, 2024 See more

If true, this would be a welcome change, given the usability issues that were reported with Z Fold devices being so tall that it prevented users from scrolling with one hand. Speculation from leaker Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) via X has also suggested that the next foldable flagship will have an aspect ratio of 20:9 for the outer screen, and 1.08:1 for the foldable display, compared with the 21.6:18 ratio of the Z Fold 5.

This inference of a wider design could provide some increased screen real estate for the Z Fold 6 which is similar in size to the premium OnePlus Open smartphone. This foldable competitor has an impressive 7.82-inch display (196.7 cm2), and a camera unit that has been co-developed with Hasselblad. By the sounds of it, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could also have a screen design that’s not unlike the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

I think It's great when a company branches out and aims to make something new and innovative, rather than maintaining a near-identical design and simply slapping a new name on a tweaked product (cough *Apple* cough).

That said, Samsung is also guilty of keeping things static, considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 also look identical, with only minor performance and camera upgrades (including a new chipset) to justify them as distinguishably different folding devices.

Another tipster, Anthony (@TheGalox_) has also shared some unofficial and rumoured details of the Z Fold 6, notably that it will have a new hinge and internal layout, with a bigger cooling system and a thinner build at 11mm.

Galaxy Z Fold6• Bigger battery • Bigger & wider displays• 50/12/10 cameras• Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy • Bigger cooling system • New hinge & internal layout • Thinner at around 11mm (closed)• Stronger Glass & inner display • 7 years of updates• Galaxy AI pic.twitter.com/pWrLNsEU4BFebruary 21, 2024 See more

From the replies to the post above, we can see that Android fans want two main improvements with the launch of the Z Fold 6 – a better camera module, and support for a built-in S Pen. But the big question, is will it have Galaxy AI?

The Z Fold 5 sports a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP cover display front camera, so it's likely based on the tweet above that the Z Fold 6 could be equipped with the same specs.

As usual, we're taking these leaks with a pinch of salt until we get any official announcements or confirmation from Samsung. Other recent foldable rumours suggest that a Google Pixel Fold 2 is in the works, and despite the tons of ongoing speculation, we still aren't convinced that Apple will launch a folding iPhone anytime soon.

For now, maybe take a look at the best deals on last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone below, or consider one of the best flip phones instead.