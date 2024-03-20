Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets first big discount in Amazon Spring Sale

Heads up Android fans, you can get the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra SIM-free and with 256GB of storage for just $1,134.99 at Amazon right now. That's a $165 saving on the usual $1,299.99 retail price, but it's only for the Titanium Black model, as the other colours will cost you $15 extra – priced at $1,149.99.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best camera phones of 2024, and we think its amazing AI features are only the beginning of what's to come. Did you know that Samsung is making a Galaxy smart ring too?

We have all the details you need on this deal below, but if the latest Samsung S24 prices are still a bit too steep for your budget then why not consider last year's model instead, and check out the best Samsung Galaxy S23 prices? We also have a guide to the best budget camera phones too for great savings.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal today

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Smartphone-Unlocked-Android-Titanium%2Fdp%2FB0CMDM65JH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB, Titanium Black

Was: $1,299.99

Now: $1,134.99

Save: $165 Overview: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best AI camera phones that money can buy right now, and even if you're not much of a photographer, its new AI features are enough to leave you mindblown – such as real-time call translations, note assist, and not forgetting Circle Search using the sleek new S pen (which is always handy for creatives). Key features: Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame Release date: January 2024 Price history: This phone is still pretty new, so it hasn't been subject to any major discounts beyond the pre-order offers we saw before launch. However, this -13% discount from Amazon is the first big price cut we've seen, and definitely worth looking into. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra-256gb-unlocked-sm-s928uzkexaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung: $1,299.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6569875&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-512gb-unlocked-titanium-black%2F6569875.p%3FskuId%3D6569875%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy: $1,149.99 Review Consensus: In our review of the <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">S24 Ultra, we found that it had an excellent camera system, with 7 years of updates to look forward to, and we really love that S-Pen too. However, our reviewer felt that the software might fall behind if left unchecked, and at a high price point too. TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.