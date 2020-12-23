The powerful sketching tool you probably didn't know about (but definitely should)

Getting down to the nitty-gritty of a creative project can take up hours of time. Whether you're brainstorming ideas, finding the perfect colour for your logo or working on a prototype, it's crucial you get the finer detail right. This means creatives are always eager to add helpful tools to their toolkit – and we've recently rediscovered a couple that are super-helpful.

Continuity is Apple's technology, which allows users to seamlessly move between multiple devices. Handy indeed. This year it got a whole lot better, as the Catalina (Apple's OS) update introduced two members of the Continuity family: Continuity Markup and Continuity Sketch. And it's the latter of the two that we're keen to remind you of.

Continuity Sketch allows users to create a sketch on an iPad or iPhone, which they can then automatically insert into any document on a Mac (see our list of the best drawing apps for iPad to get started). While it might not seem like a big thing, this has enabled creatives to seamlessly develop artwork across multiple devices, undoubtedly saving time (and hassle) when transferring assets.

Working across devices has never been easier (Image credit: Apple)

The technology requires iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina or later to work. Compatible devices must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on, and be signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID. With devices connected, all you need to do position the cursor where you want to insert a sketch, choose File > Import from iPhone or iPad > Add Sketch. A blank window will appear on your iPad or iPhone with markup controls for you to draw with an Apple Pencil or your finger, and voila! When you're done, simply click 'Done' and the sketch will appear on your Mac as a file to save.

For more information on Continuity and Apple's Sidecar technology, which enables an iPad to work as a second screen, visit the Apple website.

And if you're looking to get your hands on some of Apple's best kit, then see today's best deals below.

