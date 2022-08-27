The best software of the decade – vote now for your winner

Choosing the best software of the decade hasn't been easy. The last ten years has seen an explosion of fantastic software for designers, digital artists and game developers. We opened the shortlist up for nominations and below are the best software of the decade chosen by Creative Bloq's readers.

As part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022's larger shortlist of nominations, you can vote in the special category, the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards. You can see the entire list of CB at 10 Award categories in our shortlist story and vote in all areas, but for now, scroll down and have your say on which wins the best software of the decade category.

There are some big names in our final five, including Adobe Creative Cloud, which changed the way creatives access the best digital art software. Procreate is a new app that snuck in, take a look at our Procreate 5.2 review to see why this iPad exclusive is so popular. Blender is an interesting entry, this 3D software is free and has grown from a community favourite into an industry mainstay. Will it win? Vote below.

The results of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 and the CB at 10 Awards will be revealed the week beginning 12 September. You can find more details on the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website.

