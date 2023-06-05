The Strangers Things VR game is Upside Down in more ways than one

Anyone missing Stanger Things may have been very excited by the news from Meta this week. Stranger Things VR is now available to preorder for the Meta Quest and Quest Pro. It's due for release in autumn, and judging by the trailer, it looks pretty wild.

We'd already had a glimpse of the game, but this week we got a deeper look at the mechanics of its unusual twist. Players will play not as a hero but as season four villain Vecna, conquering minds and exacting revenge (see our guide to the best Meta Quest deals and the best VR headsets if you're looking for a headset).

More details about Stranger Things VR revealed today at the #MetaQuestGamingShowcase! Check out our new trailer and preorder now! https://t.co/ZYhnF47A6B pic.twitter.com/ZY3YWHfdVoJune 1, 2023 See more

Meta has named a range of VR games coming to its Meta Quest headsets later this year. As well as some VR remakes of old classics, we're to get Assassin’s Creed, Ghostbusters and Attack on Titan. But Stranger Things VR, developed by Tender Claws, looks set to be the most exciting for many people.

In the role of season four villain Vecna, we'll be able to “invade the dreams and memories of fan-favourite characters and harness telekinetic powers to possess minds and battle creatures.” The gameplay appears to include grabbing, crushing and throwing through telekinesis, while we're promised we'll also be able to delve into Vecna’s more human past and relive memories from Hawkins Lab with Dr. Brenner as we "explore an otherworldly, interconnected hive mind.”

With Apple's VR headset expected to be announced tomorrow, Meta will be hoping its new game announcements are attractive enough to keep it in the limelight. Stranger Things fans are certainly here for it judging by the responses on Twitter.

this time I am the monster 😈Take revenge on the human world as Vecna in Stranger Things VR coming Fall 2023 to Meta Quest https://t.co/802HSg1ZdD pic.twitter.com/SL5rob8GKiJune 1, 2023 See more

Stranger Things VR for Meta Quest 3, 2 and Meta Quest Pro is available to preorder at oculus.com.