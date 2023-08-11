Stunning Nintendo Switch 2 concept takes design cues from Apple

Rumours about the sequel to the Nintendo Switch have ramped up a gear this month, with the on-again-off-again console now, well, on again. Various reports suggest we're in for a 2024 release date – and if the upgraded hardware looks anything like this delightful fan-made concept, we'll be first in line.

A new 3D concept is doing the rounds online, envisioning a more premium take on Nintendo's hybrid console. But what sets this concept apart from the rest is its very obvious Californian influence. Yep, this one looks just like an Apple ad. (Don't fancy waiting for the Switch 2? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

Nintendo Switch 2 🔥 concept pic.twitter.com/y3ChmTB4M7August 9, 2023 See more

The console itself looks stunning, with brushed metal Joy Cons and an improved kickstand. There's a brand new UI, analogue triggers and a 1080p display (which is consistent with recent rumours about an upcoming screen upgrade.)

But perhaps the most impressive thing about the clip is how it successfully uses one brand's style to advertise another's product. From the clean typeface to the fluid transitions and animations, this has all the hallmarks of a recent Apple product reveal. And that UI design with its rounded corners and iOS 17-style animations couldn't be more iPhone. Still, with designer Ben Geskin known for awesome Apple product concepts, this is hardly surprising.

Would buy (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

But while we're excited about design changes to the hardware itself, rumour has it the most exciting upgrades will be reserved for docked mode. We've recently heard that the machine will be capable of 4K output when connected to a TV, something that gamers have been begging for – and many were disappointed not to see arrive with the Switch OLED. Indeed, exploring Tears of the Kingdom's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart would be infinitely more immersive in crisp 4K.