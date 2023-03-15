Learn from industry greats at The Art Department 2023

Get ready to join the internationally acclaimed festival on concept art, design and craftsmanship in film, animation and games. Playgrounds will host its annual The Art Department festival in Eindhoven (20 and 21 April) and Berlin (13 and 14 May).

Visitors can expect a smashing program packed with artist talks, demos, a free exhibition, interactive installations, panel discussions, screenings, live sketching sessions, portfolio reviews, recruitment, art market, book signings and much more.

Launched in 2017, The Art Department quickly became one of the leading events for filmmakers, concept artists and other creatives from all over the world. Set up as a two-day festival and conference with a focus on art and design for film, animation and games, it welcomes a few thousand makers in each city, all eager to dive into the creative process of artists that are responsible for the creation of world, characters and stories.

The Art Department Festival (Image credit: Playgrounds)

Confirmed artists for this year's events include art director and production designer Curt Enderle (USA / Pinocchio, Isle of Dogs), illustrator and author Beatrice Blue (ES / Wolfboy and the Everything Factory), creature FX designer Gustav Hoegen (NL / Star Wars), illustrator and concept artist Zeen Chin (MYS / Legend Of The Cryptids), character designer Loish (NL / Horizon Zero Dawn) and character designer John Nevarez (USA / Coco).

Also confirmed are visual development artist Angela Sung (USA / Legend of Korra), design and motion graphics studio 2Veinte (ARG / Love, Death and Robots), design and animation studio Le Cube (ARG/BRA/ES / MTV, Nike, Spotify) and concept artist and illustrator Nikolai Lockertsen (N / Troll), among others.

Don't miss the chance to join this inspirational playground for the creative industry! Find out more at weareplaygrounds.nl/the-art-department/ (opens in new tab)

