What if other companies rebranded like Twitter?

By Daniel Piper
published

It isn't hard to imagine.

Have you heard that Twitter has a new name and logo? Of course you have – everything Elon Musk does at the social media company appears engineered to make headlines. But yesterday's announcement of the new 'X' branding was particularly baffling. 

While we've already made our thoughts on the 'X' logo known, one of the most surprising things about the design is that it turns out to be a Unicode character which anyone can type: 𝕏 (see!). And since it comes from an entire family of similar characters, we can easily imagine what other brands might look like if they rebranded with their own letter. (Scroll down for our take on what Tesla, Apple and McDonald's might look like.)

Josh Klenert shared a link on Twitter to every letter from the Mathematical Pi 6 font, as Figma components, so designers can imagine what any brand's take on the Twitter, sorry X, rebrand might look like.

So now we can imagine what the world might look if Elon Musk bought every company in the world (and opted to give them a hasty rebrand). A chilling thought indeed.

The 'X' logo itself seems intended to tie into the xAI logo for Musk's new artificial intelligence company. With that in mind, it seems this new look won't X-pire quite as quickly as the equally baffling move to a Dogecoin logo earlier this year. One thing's for sure – the X won't be hitting out list of the best logos of all time.

