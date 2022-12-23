The new Twitter UI is getting roasted (on Twitter)

By Daniel Piper
published

Thanks for the migraine, folks.

Ah, Twitter. Unless you've been living under a rock (and I wouldn't blame you after the last few years), you're probably aware that the social media platform's new ownership has led to a few, er, teething problems. And acting as a perfect microcosm for the company itself, Twitter's new UI has been declared an absolute mess.

The various icons beneath a tweet have been tweaked, with extra information and spacing added. But from the double instance of a tweet's view count to inconsistent ordering, the whole enterprise suggests Elon Musk definitely fired all of the brand's competent designers. (Need a palette cleanser? Check out the best website templates around.)

Screenshot of a Tweet highlighting bad elements of the Twitter UI

Would it have been so hard to line up corresponding icons and statistics? (Image credit: @blockwonkel on Twitter/Future owns)

Right now, 'Twitter UI' is trending on, yes, Twitter. And after a cursory glance, it seems fair to say that over 100% of the comments are negative. The cluttered new design is reminding users of a 90s virus-infected Microsoft Internet Explorer, thanks to its cluttered mess of information. We'll let some tweets do the talking.

Indeed, from a design perspective, Twitter isn't having a great time of late. The company's new Twitter Blue logo got roasted last week, while the whole buy-a-blue-tick debacle has been a well-publicised disaster

So there we have it – one week before the end of the year, and we have a late contender for the worst web UI of 2022. For a roundup of the year, check out the best (and worst) web design trends of 2022.

