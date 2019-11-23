Unmissable Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover bundle deal is LIVE at Walmart

The Surface Pro Black Friday deals are arriving, and this is one of the best offers we've seen to date. Walmart is offering an incredible Surface Pro 6 deal, which includes the Surface Type Cover and Office 365 Personal (for one year), all for the bargain price of just $799.99. That's a huge $268 saving against Walmart's regular retail price!

The Surface Pro 6 has recently been superseded by the all-new Surface Pro 7 (check out our Surface Pro Black Friday post for all the best deals), however the Pro 6 is still a highly sought-after device. A firm listing in our round up of the best tablets with a stylus, the Surface Pro 6 is a popular choice among creatives. And with features like being able to run full-fat desktop software (think Adobe CC) without compromising on features or performance, and support for Microsoft's excellent Surface Pen, it's not hard to see why.

Outside of this deal we looked to see how much it would cost to buy all three elements separately in comparison. The cheapest we could find the same spec (8GB, 128GB SSD) Surface Pro 6, Type Cover and Office 365 was $689, $89 and $69.99 respectively. That's a total of $847.99 for the trio, so whichever way you look at it, this Walmart Black Friday deal is a cracker. Find full details below, plus some other excellent Black Friday Surface Pro savings.

Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover and Office 365 Personal: $1067.99 $799.99 at Walmart

Save $268: This incredible Black Friday Surface Pro 6 (with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD) deal is one of the best we've seen so far. Not only do you get the powerful device, but a Type Cover and Office 365 Personal – all for less than $800!

View Deal

Surface Pro 6 |8GB | 256GB SSD: $1,199 $849 at Best Buy

Save $350: If you need a Pro 6 with more storage, this amazing offer at Best Buy shaves a whopping $350 off a 256GB SSD model. This doesn't include any accessories, but still offers excellent value for money.



If you're after a different device in the Surface range, here are the best prices on Microsoft's most popular products: