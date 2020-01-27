Boost your creative expertise with 3 Adobe master bundles

At the start of every year, millions of people jot down their resolutions then give up on them by the end of January. Crank up your creative juices and start the year by following through with the goals you want to achieve in 2020. Whether you're looking to start a new career or want to brush up on the skills you already have, these creative bundles will boost your artistic abilities in the new year.

If you want to improve your Adobe skills across the board, check out our posts rounding up the best Photoshop tutorials and Illustrator tutorials.

You can now get Adobe apps with an amazing discount. Get 20 per cent off single apps including Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator – but hurry as the offer ends today!

01. The 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC master class bundle

(Image credit: Stack Assets)

Dreaming of becoming a digital artist? With over 30 hours of training, you'll soon be able to master the techniques and tools in 2020 Adobe Illustrator, the industry-standard vector graphics program. The six-course training bundle includes over 250 lessons, starting with concepts such as scaling and aligning your objects with ease, and moving on to more complicated techniques such as advanced anchor point and pen tool tricks.

Several project-focused tutorials will teach you how to redraw real-world examples of famous logos, give you workflow tips to speed up complicated graphics, show you how to build a professional portfolio website with your designs, and so much more.

02. The Adobe After Effects & Nuke VFX production bundle

If you want to master After Effects to create realistic visual effects (VFX) shots and not just motion graphics, this course is for you. With over 120 lessons, you'll learn visual effect techniques for movies and screen editing, straight from the creative mind of a Hollywood Artist. You'll start with the fundamentals and work your way into more advanced techniques in 2D compositing, rotoscoping, and so much more.

Vicki Lau, a Hollywood VFX artist for movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, War for the Planet of the Apes, Aquaman, and more, brings you a hands-on approach to the secrets and tricks by providing you with real-world projects that will put your skills to the test. You'll even be equipped with a course on becoming a visual effects supervisor for live-action film production, taking your expertise beyond sitting behind your computer.

03. The 2020 Adobe InDesign CC master class bundle

(Image credit: Stack Assets)

Looking to design a digital magazine this year? InDesign is quickly becoming the industry-leading tool for creating digital layouts, eBooks, posters, lookbooks, and more. With lifetime access to five comprehensive courses, you'll learn everything you need to navigate the design software for both print and digital media. You'll start with InDesign interface essentials and master your way towards more advanced concepts such as creating semi-flat presentations, working with various layers, mastering text-wrap and masking, and more.

With over 200 lessons, you'll soon become a pro at the InDesign interface, and learn professional workflow shortcuts for formatting your text and images. Hands-on projects are provided, allowing you to practice what you learn and apply each layout technique to real-world documents.

Read more: