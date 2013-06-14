Stunning packaging for horror-game press kit

Survival horror video game The Last of Us has been one of the most anticipated releases in the video game industry for quite some time. It's received high acclaim from reviewers, we were blown away by the trailer and we were especially impressed with the packaging for this exclusive press kit, created for Sony by Fluid.

Featuring gorgeous typography, incredible attention to detail and a whole host of extras, including a cassette tape/USB crossover, they really went all out for the release. If anyone reading this is looking to put together a press kit, this is how to do it.

Colour palette

A premium limited edition box, localised in seven languages, was distributed to 2,505 members of the media across four continents and 33 countries.

Focusing on the game’s strong visual imagery and limited colour palette, Fluid included subtle survival-esque connotations: download codes as matches and the kit is presented in a pvc o-ring, designed to look of the game world - dirty, stained and mouldy with diecut bullet hole effect.

What's in the box

The two-piece rigid box, covered in Black Colorplan, features a foiled logo on the lid and introduces the two main characters, Joel and Ellie, printed on a subtle pearlescent stock on the inner.



Inside the box a custom produced black foam fitment holds the content: a localised booklet reveals aspects of the game’s storyline, and features a black foil on black stock cover; a duplexed card with Naughty Dog styled QR code to access media assets; the aforementioned matches; and the game review disc, which when removed reveals a USB drive (which holds the game’s soundtrack) in the form of a tape cassette with plastic case and printed inlay - a reference to the Hank Williams tape that Ellie hands Joel in the trailer.

The team at Sony have also crafted this fun test to see whether you could hack it in 'The Last of Us' - we'd urge you to give it a go for a bit of fun. It's always inspiring to see this much work go into a release, and it's made us even more excited to play the game...

Read the review of The Last of Us over on Edge.

